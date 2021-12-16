Xi meets with role models for building peaceful China

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday afternoon met with representatives of a meeting commending role models in implementing the country's Peaceful China initiative in Beijing.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, expressed his congratulations and encouraged them to make greater contribution to building higher-level peaceful China.

He spoke with them and participated in a group photo.

Li Keqiang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng, who are members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, were also present.

Guo Shengkun, a senior CPC official, attended the commendation conference that opened on Wednesday morning and delivered a speech, calling for generating strength from Xi's care and encouragement to further advance the implementation of Peaceful China initiative.

At the meeting, a total of 140 model organizations and 129 individuals were commended for their work in building peaceful China.

