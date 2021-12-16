Home>>
China, Russia to boost energy cooperation: Xi
(Xinhua) 09:58, December 16, 2021
Photo taken on May 19, 2021 shows the launch ceremony for the construction of Unit 3 of the Xudapu nuclear power plant in Huludao City of northeast China's Liaoning Province. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for efforts to boost energy cooperation between China and Russia when meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link.
Xi said China and Russia should step up cooperation in new energy while consolidating traditional energy cooperation.
The two sides should advance a series of cooperation in nuclear energy and explore further cooperation in renewable energy and other fields.
