China, Russia to boost energy cooperation: Xi

Xinhua) 09:58, December 16, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for efforts to boost energy cooperation between China and Russia when meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link.

Xi said China and Russia should step up cooperation in new energy while consolidating traditional energy cooperation.

The two sides should advance a series of cooperation in nuclear energy and explore further cooperation in renewable energy and other fields.

