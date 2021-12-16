Putin hails Russia-China ties as paradigm of int'l relations in 21st century

Xinhua) 09:47, December 16, 2021



BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia-China relations are a paradigm of international relations in the 21st century.

At a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin said Russia-China relations are now at their best in history.

Their relations embody a high degree of strategic mutual trust and have set an example of mutual benefit based on non-interference in each other's internal affairs and mutual respect for each other's interests, Putin noted.

