Putin hails Russia-China ties as paradigm of int'l relations in 21st century
(Xinhua) 09:47, December 16, 2021
Chinese medical experts pose for a photo before boarding a plane to Russia at an airport in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 11, 2020. (Photo by Xu Xu/Xinhua)
BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Russia-China relations are a paradigm of international relations in the 21st century.
At a virtual meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Putin said Russia-China relations are now at their best in history.
Their relations embody a high degree of strategic mutual trust and have set an example of mutual benefit based on non-interference in each other's internal affairs and mutual respect for each other's interests, Putin noted.
Photos
