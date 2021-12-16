China-Russia trade set to hit record high in 2021: Xi
Workers work at Suifenhe Railway Port in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Oct. 28, 2020. As of Tuesday, the 2020 import and export volume of the Suifenhe Railway Port, an important Chinese port for trade with Russia, hit 8.009 million tons, of which mineral powder imports increased by 64 percent year on year. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)
BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- Trade between China and Russia in the first three quarters of 2021 has topped 100 billion U.S. dollars for the first time, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday when meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video link.
For the whole year, bilateral trade looks to reach a record high, Xi said.
The all-round practical cooperation between China and Russia has demonstrated tremendous political strengths and huge potential, Xi said.
