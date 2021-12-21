Xi extends congratulations on 40th anniversary of Xiamen SEZ

Xinhua) 15:24, December 21, 2021

XIAMEN, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter on the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Xiamen Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in east China's Fujian Province.

The letter by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, was read out on Tuesday at a gathering marking the anniversary in Xiamen.

