Commentary: New LegCo hits "fast-forward button" for HKSAR's development

Xinhua) 09:02, December 22, 2021

HONG KONG, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The successful election of a new Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) can be seen as a signal that the "fast-forward button" for Hong Kong's development is pressed and a new chapter of lasting peace and stability opened.

The smooth, orderly and efficient operation of the LegCo and a sound executive and legislative relationship have great significance for Hong Kong's economic development and livelihood improvement, as well as HKSAR's integration into the overall development of the country.

Improving the electoral system of the HKSAR has plugged the institutional loophole for those anti-China elements to take advantage of elections to enter the governance structure of the HKSAR.

The fundamental purpose of improving the electoral system in Hong Kong is to better promote high-quality economic development there, effectively solve the deep-seated problems faced by Hong Kong residents, and ensure that the fruits of economic and social development can be more evenly and broadly shared.

The new LegCo is expected to solve the long-standing problems that have plagued Hong Kong society and strive for tangible benefits, well-being, and development for Hong Kong residents.

With the strong support of the central government and the concerted efforts of all sectors of the society, the "Pearl of the Orient" featuring democracy and rule of law, freedom, inclusiveness, prosperity, and stability will surely shine brighter on the world stage.

