HKSAR gov't slams joint statement by G7 FMs, EU representative on LegCo election

Xinhua) 08:38, December 22, 2021

HONG KONG, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Tuesday strongly opposed a joint statement by foreign ministers of Group of Seven (G7) countries and the High Representative of the European Union (EU) on the HKSAR Legislative Council (LegCo) election.

A spokesperson of the HKSAR government said the statement, made by foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain, the U.S. secretary of state, and the High Representative of the EU, is making up allegations contrary to facts and smearing with fallacies against the successful election held on Dec. 19.

"The improvement to the electoral system fully implements the principle of 'patriots administering Hong Kong,' ensuring that members of the LegCo love the country and Hong Kong, and act in the interests of the country's development and the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong," the spokesperson said.

The elected legislators come from across the political spectrum with different backgrounds. Such diversity showcases the broad representation and political inclusiveness of the improved electoral system, the spokesperson added.

They have been elected by the Election Committee constituency, functional constituencies, and geographical constituencies. By balancing the overall interests of Hong Kong and the interests of different sectors and districts, the election ensures balanced participation. Furthermore, open, fair, and healthy competition among candidates reflected the fairness and competitiveness of the new electoral system, said the spokesperson.

The democratic framework implemented by Hong Kong since its return to the motherland stems from the country's Constitution and the Basic Law of the HKSAR. The improved electoral system is clearly set out in Annex I and Annex II of the Basic Law, which fully demonstrates its legitimacy, strengths and progressiveness.

The new electoral system under the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" manifests broad representation, balanced participation, political inclusiveness and fair competition, enabling voters to vote freely and make choices, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said: "The seven countries and the EU make the extreme and false accusation that 'one country, two systems' is undermined, exposing their ill-intentioned political attacks."

"The legal basis for implementing 'one country, two systems' is the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and the Basic Law, not the Sino-British Joint Declaration," the spokesperson said.

