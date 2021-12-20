Hong Kong's return to China ushers in new era for democracy: white paper

Xinhua) 13:48, December 20, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The return of Hong Kong to China ushered in a new era for democracy under the framework of "one country, two systems," said a white paper released Monday by China's State Council Information Office.

Hong Kong is a special administrative region directly under the central people's government according to the policy of "one country, two systems," said the white paper titled "Hong Kong: Democratic Progress Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems."

In common with all other parts of China, the government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is organized on the basis of democratic principles, as are its functions. At the same time, Hong Kong can develop democracy with its own characteristics in light of its actual conditions, said the white paper.

The Chinese government remains committed to developing democracy in the HKSAR, it said, adding that during the formulation of the Basic Law, keeping in mind the national interests and the long-term development of Hong Kong, the Chinese government set as the ultimate goal that the chief executive of the HKSAR will be selected and the legislature constituted by universal suffrage.

The assertion that "the UK secured universal suffrage for Hong Kong" has no factual basis, according to the white paper.

The Constitution and the Basic Law established the system of democracy in the HKSAR, and the Basic Law grants extensive democratic rights and freedoms to Hong Kong residents, the white paper said.

The white paper noted that the Chinese government put an end to interference and established the governance structure for the HKSAR.

With the founding of the HKSAR and the inauguration of its first-term chief executive and first government, the system of democracy set up by the state in the HKSAR became fully operational under the framework of "one country, two systems," it said.

The establishment of democratic institutions and the exercise of democracy in Hong Kong would not have been possible had China not resumed the exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong, the white paper said.

It would not have been possible without the deep concern of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government for the people of Hong Kong, and without their commitment to the principle of "one country, two systems," it added.

