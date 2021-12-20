White paper stresses commitment to "HK patriots governing HK" principle

Xinhua) 13:16, December 20, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- A white paper released by China's State Council Information Office on Monday stressed commitment to the principle that "Hong Kong is governed by Hong Kong patriots" to ensure that "one country, two systems" will make steady progress, and to further the development of democracy in Hong Kong.

To develop democracy in Hong Kong in the new era, the region must be governed by patriots and patriots only, said the white paper titled "Hong Kong: Democratic Progress Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems."

It pointed out that no instigator of disorder should be allowed into the governing body of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and resolute measures must be taken to guard the region's administration against destabilizing influences and the forces behind them.

"The governance of the HKSAR must be secure," the white paper said.

The criteria for a patriot are objective and clear, the white paper said. "A patriot is one who respects the Chinese nation, sincerely supports the motherland's resumption of sovereignty over Hong Kong, and wishes in no way to impair Hong Kong's prosperity and stability."

It also pointed out that having Hong Kong patriots govern Hong Kong does not exclude people with different political views or ideas, nor will criticism of the government be suppressed.

Democracy in the HKSAR allows ample room for different opinions and political groups, and there will be a plurality of voices, the white paper said.

"The central government and the HKSAR government will continue to improve the system for selecting and cultivating patriotic individuals for Hong Kong's governance," it said.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)