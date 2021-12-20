White paper highlights developing democracy in line with HK's realities

Xinhua) 10:52, December 20, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The political system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) applies locally, which is determined by the region's constitutional status under the "one country, two systems" framework and by its actual conditions, said a white paper released by China's State Council Information Office on Monday.

Democracy in Hong Kong should be guided by the central authorities and make steady progress in accordance with the law, said the white paper titled "Hong Kong: Democratic Progress Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems."

The constitutional order must be consolidated to safeguard national security, the white paper said, adding that the executive-led system should be implemented to ensure good governance.

"There should be balanced participation in governance, and Hong Kong should remain open and pluralistic," said the white paper.

It also stressed efforts to ensure that the rule of law is upheld to protect personal rights and freedoms, and democracy is promoted in many forms.

"The economy will be boosted for the greater benefit of the people of Hong Kong," the white paper said.

The central government will continue to develop and improve democracy in Hong Kong in line with its realities, and work with all social groups, sectors and stakeholders towards the ultimate goal of election by universal suffrage of the chief executive and all members of the Legislative Council, said the white paper.

Under the framework of "one country, two systems," the prospects are bright for democracy in Hong Kong, it said.

