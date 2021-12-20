"One country, two systems" provides fundamental guarantee for development of democracy in HKSAR: white paper

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- A white paper released by China's State Council Information Office on Monday said that the principle of "one country, two systems" provides the fundamental guarantee for the development of democracy in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The policy of "one country, two systems" is the optimal solution to problems carried over from history, and the best policy for sustaining prosperity and stability following Hong Kong's return, said the white paper titled "Hong Kong: Democratic Progress Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems."

The "one country, two systems" policy is upheld by the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government as a basic long-term policy, said the white paper.

It also pointed out that "one country, two systems" was included as one of the Party's important achievements and a major contributor to its experience when the 19th CPC Central Committee adopted the Resolution of the CPC Central Committee on the Major Achievements and Historical Experience of the Party over the Past Century at its sixth plenary session, adding that this is the first time that Hong Kong and Macao affairs, and "one country, two systems" have been listed in such a momentous document.

"We should ensure that this policy will remain unchanged and that it is implemented faithfully. This is the fundamental guarantee for the development of democracy in the HKSAR," said the white paper.

It highlighted the importance of gaining a full understanding of the relationship between "one country" and "two systems" and faithfully applying this policy.

The CPC and the Chinese government are committed to the principle of "one country, two systems," and to building a high-quality democracy conforming to the realities of Hong Kong, said the white paper.

