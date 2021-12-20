Home>>
All 90 members of HKSAR's 7th-term LegCo elected
(Xinhua) 09:27, December 20, 2021
HONG KONG, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- All the 90 members of the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) have been elected by Monday morning.
The members were elected by the Election Committee constituency (40 seats), functional constituencies (30 seats), and geographical constituencies (20 seats) after over 1.3 million people voted on Sunday.
The Chief Executive in Council, in accordance with the Legislative Council Ordinance, has specified Jan. 1, 2022 as the commencement date of the seventh-term LegCo of the HKSAR.
The term of office of the LegCo is four years.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- HKSAR's LegCo election well interprets "patriots administering Hong Kong": HK scholar
- Carrie Lam urges active voting in HKSAR's 7th-term LegCo election
- Hong Kong reports 8 new imported COVID-19 cases
- Election Committee constituency voter turnout tops 90 pct in HKSAR's 7th-term LegCo election
- Commentary: One million voters in Hong Kong crush campaign of lies and smear
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.