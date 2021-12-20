All 90 members of HKSAR's 7th-term LegCo elected

Xinhua) 09:27, December 20, 2021

HONG KONG, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- All the 90 members of the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) have been elected by Monday morning.

The members were elected by the Election Committee constituency (40 seats), functional constituencies (30 seats), and geographical constituencies (20 seats) after over 1.3 million people voted on Sunday.

The Chief Executive in Council, in accordance with the Legislative Council Ordinance, has specified Jan. 1, 2022 as the commencement date of the seventh-term LegCo of the HKSAR.

The term of office of the LegCo is four years.

