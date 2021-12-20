Home>>
Election Committee constituency voter turnout tops 90 pct in HKSAR's 7th-term LegCo election
(Xinhua) 08:44, December 20, 2021
HONG KONG, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- The cumulative turnout rate in the Election Committee constituency of the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) election of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) hit 90.06 percent as of 3:30 p.m. local time Sunday.
More than 600 polling stations opened at 8:30 a.m. local time Sunday across Hong Kong for about 4.5 million registered electors to cast their votes.
Members are to be elected by the Election Committee constituency (40 seats), functional constituencies (30 seats), and geographical constituencies (20 seats), respectively.
