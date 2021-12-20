7th-term LegCo to open new chapter on good governance for Hong Kong: Carrie Lam

Xinhua) 08:17, December 20, 2021

HONG KONG, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government is confident that the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) can effectively enhance the governance efficiency of the HKSAR and open a new chapter on good governance for Hong Kong, HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Sunday.

Speaking after the polls of the LegCo election closed and thanking the over 1.3 million voters who had cast their ballots, Lam said in a statement that the election is an important one following the improvements to the electoral system to implement the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong".

Over a period of time in the past, anti-China forces entered the political system of the HKSAR through elections, throwing the LegCo into chaos, she said.

Some of them even attempted to dominate the LegCo via elections and seize the governance power of the HKSAR, posing risks to national security, Lam added.

The clear requirement mandating that LegCo candidates should be patriots is natural and justified, which is the core element in the implementation of "one country, two systems", she noted.

A total of 153 candidates with different backgrounds and political views contended for 90 seats, which is a testament to the broad representation, political inclusiveness, balanced participation and fair competition of the election.

Lam said this is the first time that there has been no uncontested seat in the election, and the candidates canvassed for voters' support in a pragmatic manner by their manifestos and participating in various election forums and electioneering activities.

She stressed that the polls were conducted in an open, fair and honest manner and the overall process was generally smooth.

Various enhancement measures were implemented at polling stations to facilitate the voters, including arranging a special queue for elderly people, pregnant women and people with disabilities, said the chief executive.

The number of ballot paper issuing desks was significantly increased, and the Electronic Poll Register system was introduced to issue ballot papers, Lam said, adding that the results were satisfactory.

With the full assistance rendered by the relevant Chinese mainland authorities, the operation of the polling stations specially set up at the boundary control points for registered Hong Kong voters in the Chinese mainland to cast their ballots during the pandemic also went smoothly, she said.

Expressing her appreciation for the voters, Lam said the votes are not only for choosing their own LegCo members, but also a show of their support for the improved electoral system, which reflected their aspirations for enhancing the governance efficiency of the HKSAR, promoting economy and improving livelihoods.

Lam hoped to cooperate with the members of the new LegCo to promote Hong Kong's economic development, its integration into the overall development of the country, and improve people's livelihoods, so as to build a better Hong Kong.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)