Record number of voters, staff for upcoming HKSAR LegCo election: Carrie Lam

Xinhua) 11:27, December 08, 2021

HONG KONG, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- The upcoming seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) election in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will see a record-high number of voters and staff, HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday.

Nearly 4.5 million registered voters are expected to cast their ballots between 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 19 in an election very important to Hong Kong's future, according to Lam.

Over 38,000 staff will be responsible for serving voters and counting work at polling stations. In addition to this personnel directly involved in election work, the mobilization of support teams is also the largest, with 10,000 people to be mobilized by the Hong Kong police, Lam said.

The primary goal is to ensure that the election will be fair, open, and accurate, she said, calling on the voters to cast a vote of confidence in the future of Hong Kong.

The LegCo election, the first since improvements to the HKSAR electoral system earlier this year, will see a total of 90 members, including 20 from geographical constituencies, 30 from functional constituencies, and 40 from the Election Committee constituency be returned.

