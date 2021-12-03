Delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians begins 3-day HK visit

HONG KONG, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians has arrived in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Friday afternoon for a three-day visit.

The HKSAR government held a welcome ceremony for the delegation which includes 29 athletes and three coaches from 12 sports events.

Members of the delegation include China's sprint icon Su Bingtian, table tennis Grand Slam winner Ma Long, and Sun Yiwen, who won China's first Olympics gold medal in women's individual epee fencing.

The delegation will attend a variety of activities such as performances and presentations and meet the press. They will also reach out to communities and schools to interact with Hong Kong youth.

The visit, as the latest part of "The Spirit of the Times Shines upon Hong Kong" activity series, is organized by the HKSAR government, China's General Administration of Sport, and the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR. It aims to further enhance humanistic exchanges between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong.

