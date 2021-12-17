HKSAR LegCo election ready to kick off

Xinhua) 14:33, December 17, 2021

China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will hold a Legislative Council (LegCo) election on Sunday, the first since improvements were made to the region's electoral system earlier this year.

All preparations for the LegCo election have already been put in place.

The LegCo election features broad representation, political inclusiveness, balanced participation and fair competition.

There are 153 candidates vying for the LegCo's 90 seats.

With many new faces, the candidates are more diverse in their ages, professions and backgrounds than ever before.

Among them are grassroots representatives, such as bus drivers and registered electricians.

HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam earlier called on the Hong Kong residents to cast a vote of confidence for Hong Kong.

It is hoped that the election will go smoothly and meet the public's expectations for an open, fair, honest, clean and efficient election, Lam said, calling on eligible electors to cast their ballots on the polling day.

The LegCo election will see a total of 90 members, including 20 from geographical constituencies, 30 from functional constituencies, and 40 from the Election Committee constituency be returned.

