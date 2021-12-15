HKSAR gov't slams Britain's so-called six-monthly report on Hong Kong

Xinhua) 10:09, December 15, 2021

HONG KONG, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government said on Tuesday that it strongly opposed unfounded allegations against the HKSAR government in the so-called "six-monthly report on Hong Kong: January to June 2021" issued by the British government.

To ensure that the electoral system of the HKSAR accords with the principle of "one country, two systems" and the actual situation of the HKSAR so as to maintain Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, the improvement of the electoral system of the HKSAR is both timely and necessary, a HKSAR government spokesperson said.

The HKSAR government is committed to ensuring that public elections will be conducted in a fair, open and honest manner, the spokesperson said.

The national security law in Hong Kong ensures the resolute, full and faithful implementation of "one country, two systems" under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong with a high degree of autonomy, and the legitimate rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents under the Basic Law of the HKSAR are well-protected, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson pointed out that Article 63 of the Basic Law of the HKSAR stipulates that prosecutions in the HKSAR are made by the Department of Justice of the HKSAR, free from any interference, and prosecutorial decisions are without political considerations.

The HKSAR government urged Britain to respect the international law and basic norms governing international relations, and to stop interfering in China's internal affairs through Hong Kong affairs.

