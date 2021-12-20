Home>>
20 members of HKSAR's 7th-term LegCo elected by geographical constituencies
(Xinhua) 08:10, December 20, 2021
HONG KONG, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Twenty members of the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) have been elected by 10 geographical constituencies, the Electoral Affairs Commission said Monday morning.
A total of 35 candidates competed for 20 seats in the 10 constituencies.
Forty members from the Election Committee constituency were also elected early Monday.
The seventh term of the HKSAR LegCo will have a total of 90 members. The members are elected by the Election Committee constituency (40 seats), functional constituencies (30 seats), and geographical constituencies (20 seats), respectively.
Votes from the functional constituencies are still being counted.
