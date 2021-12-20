Full Text: Hong Kong: Democratic Progress Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems

Home>>
(Xinhua) 13:30, December 20, 2021
BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Monday issued a white paper, titled "Hong Kong: Democratic Progress Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems."
Please see the attachment for the full text of the document.
