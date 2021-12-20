Chinese white paper on HK democracy timely, significant: gov't spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:17, December 20, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese white paper on the development of democracy in its Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is timely and of great significance, a government spokesperson said Monday.

The white paper, titled "Hong Kong: Democratic Progress Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems," was released by China's State Council Information Office on Monday.

The white paper, released at a time when the HKSAR successfully held its seventh Legislative Council (LegCo) election, will help people evaluate the election more comprehensively and accurately, said the spokesperson with the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

It will also help people more comprehensively and accurately understand the progressive nature and advantages of the new electoral system of the HKSAR and grasp the significance and inevitability for Hong Kong to develop a democratic system in line with its realities, the spokesperson said.

The white paper gives a systematic review of the origin and development of democracy in the HKSAR, comprehensively expounds on the principles and position of the central government in supporting Hong Kong in developing a democratic system in line with its realities, and fully demonstrates the bright prospects for democracy in Hong Kong under "one country, two systems," said the spokesperson.

Noting that there is no single model of democracy that is universally acceptable, the spokesperson said the development of democracy in Hong Kong must abide by the principle of "one country, two systems" and the Basic Law, remain committed to the fundamental principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," and act in an orderly manner, in line with local realities and in accordance with the law.

The latest LegCo election represents a successful implementation of the new electoral system and an important leap forward in developing a democratic system in line with Hong Kong's realities and with Hong Kong characteristics, the spokesperson said.

The unprecedentedly diverse backgrounds of the candidates and the many new faces in the LegCo election fully demonstrate the fact that the new electoral system is broadly representative and politically inclusive, ensures balanced participation, and guarantees fair competition, the spokesperson said, adding that the election is fair, just, open, secure and clean.

The process and results of the election fully reflect the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong" and a broad political spectrum, the spokesperson added.

"We are full of expectation for the newly elected LegCo members. We firmly believe that they will stay committed to loving the country and Hong Kong and promoting people's benefits, they will perform their duties in accordance with the law and shoulder their responsibilities, and they will make contributions to the positive interaction between the administrative and legislative organs, the improvement of governance efficacy of the HKSAR, and a better future of Hong Kong," the spokesperson said.

The Chinese government will implement the principle of "one country, two systems" fully and faithfully, continue to support the HKSAR in developing a democratic system in line with its realities, the spokesperson said.

"Any external interference and sabotage will definitely be in vain. And the prospects are bright for democracy in Hong Kong," the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)