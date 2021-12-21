HKSAR gov't pledges sincere cooperation with new LegCo

Xinhua) 09:21, December 21, 2021

Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam attends a press meeting in south China's Hong Kong, Dec. 20, 2021. Lam said Monday that the HKSAR government will cooperate sincerely with members of the new term of the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the HKSAR to jointly promote Hong Kong's development. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

HONG KONG, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said Monday that the HKSAR government will cooperate sincerely with members of the new term of the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the HKSAR to jointly promote Hong Kong's development.

Lam said during a press meeting that the HKSAR government hopes to work together with the new-term LegCo to further develop Hong Kong's economy and integrate the region into the overall development of the country, while also striving to improve people's livelihood.

Lam said she hoped the interactions with the new-term LegCo will be more rational and pragmatic in order to solve the problems entrenched in Hong Kong's society.

Lam said that all candidates in this election have fulfilled the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong", while election arrangements have also been fair, just, clean, efficient and humanized, with the announcement of election results smooth and timely.

Lam added that efforts to deepen the public's recognition towards the significance of the improved electoral system must continue as the process takes time.

All members of the seventh-term LegCo of the HKSAR had been elected by Monday morning.

The Chief Executive in Council, in accordance with the Legislative Council Ordinance, has specified Jan. 1, 2022 as the commencement date of the seventh-term LegCo of the HKSAR.

The term of office of the LegCo is four years.

