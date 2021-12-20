Commentary: Bright prospects for HK democracy

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Monday issued a white paper on Hong Kong's democratic progress under the framework of "one country, two systems," further expounding the central government's principles and position on the development of democracy in the city.

The document has charted the course for the healthy and orderly development of democracy in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Since Hong Kong's return to China, the central government has been advancing the system of democracy in Hong Kong with determination and sincerity, and ensured to the greatest extent that Hong Kong residents could exercise their democratic rights.

The central government was the initiator of Hong Kong's democratic development.

It was not until the Chinese government decided to resume the exercise of sovereignty over Hong Kong that a new era of its democracy began.

The central government has been a firm supporter, promoter and guardian of Hong Kong's democratic development.

Great progress has been made in Hong Kong's democratic development on all fronts. No one can deny the sincerity and achievements of the central government in supporting Hong Kong's democratic development.

The Communist Party of China and the Chinese government have the confidence, wisdom and ability to ensure the success of development both in the mainland, which practices the socialist system, and Hong Kong, which practices the capitalist system, as well as a form of democracy suited to Hong Kong's realities.

With the strong backing of the motherland, Hong Kong will enjoy bright prospects for its democratic development under the framework of "one country, two systems."

