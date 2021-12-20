Central government committed to developing democracy in Hong Kong: white paper

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The central government is committed to developing democracy in Hong Kong, according to a white paper published Monday by China's State Council Information Office.

Since Hong Kong's reintegration into China's national governance system, the central government has remained committed to the policy of "one country, two systems" and to the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), fully supporting the orderly development of democracy in Hong Kong in accordance with the law, said the white paper titled "Hong Kong: Democratic Progress Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems."

The white paper noted that the relevant provisions of the Basic Law for the period prior to 2007 were fully implemented, representing gradual progress in advancing democracy.

On April 6, 2004, the National People's Congress Standing Committee adopted a legal interpretation, laying out the statutory procedures that must be followed in amending the methods for selecting the chief executive and for forming the Legislative Council of the HKSAR.

The interpretation established procedures for making the two above-mentioned methods more democratic after 2007, and for eventually moving towards dual universal suffrage, the white paper said.

The central government has advanced the system of democracy in Hong Kong pursuant to these procedures by taking three significant steps, namely giving approval to amend the election methods for the chief executive and the Legislative Council, setting a timetable for universal suffrage, and drawing up a roadmap for electing the chief executive by universal suffrage, according to the white paper.

In the face of repeated interference and disruptions, the central government has never wavered in its commitment to support Hong Kong in developing democracy and has never faltered in its efforts towards this goal.

The white paper said the lawful rights of all permanent residents in Hong Kong to vote and stand for election are fully protected.

Chinese citizens who are permanent residents of the HKSAR can participate in the governance of both Hong Kong and the country as empowered by law, it added.

Any rational observer can clearly see that since Hong Kong's return to China, its people have gained much greater access to political participation and enjoy more democratic rights than ever before. Democracy in Hong Kong is flourishing, it said.

