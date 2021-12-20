Home>>
HKSAR chief executive to pay duty visit to Beijing
(Xinhua) 16:46, December 20, 2021
HONG KONG, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam will pay a duty visit to Beijing from Monday night to Dec. 23, the HKSAR government said in a statement on Monday.
During her stay in Beijing, Lam will report to state leaders on the latest economic, social and political situation in the HKSAR. Director of the HKSAR Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki will join the visit.
During Lam's absence, Chief Secretary for Administration of the HKSAR government John Lee will be the acting chief executive.
