Liaison office of central gov't in HKSAR calls 7th-term LegCo election model of democracy

Xinhua) 09:14, December 21, 2021

Staff members count ballots for the election for the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in Hong Kong, south China, Dec. 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

HONG KONG, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said Monday that the just-concluded election of the HKSAR's seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) serves as a successful model of high-quality and substantive democracy.

In an online statement released after the election results were unveiled on Monday morning, the office said that the HKSAR's seventh-term LegCo election is a successful practice of democracy with Hong Kong characteristics, which has once again demonstrated the strengths and advantages of the improved electoral system and is a further implementation of the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong."

With effective anti-pandemic measures, the election was held in a fair, just and smooth manner, the office said.

Altogether 153 candidates competed in the election with their visions, capabilities and contributions, different sectors of the Hong Kong society enthusiastically participated in the election, and a large number of voters actively cast their polls, it added.

The new LegCo will completely be free of the political quagmire of "mutual destruction" and "filibustering", give full play to the advantages of the executive-led system and realize the healthy interaction between the executive authorities and the legislature, thus opening a new chapter of good governance for Hong Kong, the statement said.

"Like the Hong Kong people, we are full of expectation for the new LegCo members who will perform their duties in accordance with law and work proactively," the office said.

During the HKSAR's 7th-term LegCo election, the United States, Britain and some other countries organized the so-called "summit for democracy" and published the so-called "six-monthly report on Hong Kong", distorting facts and trying their best to back up anti-China disruptors they feed in an attempt to continue to stir up trouble in Hong Kong, the statement said.

Some "clowns" who are on the wanted list and fled overseas, ignored the HKSAR government's stern warnings and incited voters not to vote or to cast blank votes, or even resorted to violence and intimidation in a bid to disrupt the election, the statement said.

These malicious deeds have once again proved the hard fact that external forces were interfering in Hong Kong affairs and the anti-China disruptors in Hong Kong are the culprits who undermine the democratic process in Hong Kong, the statement said.

Citing the white paper titled "Hong Kong: Democratic Progress Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems" released by China's State Council Information Office on Monday, the office said the principle of "one country, two systems" and the Basic Law of the HKSAR provide the fundamental guarantee for the development of democracy in the HKSAR.

The office said the central government has always been the firmest leader, supporter and promoter of Hong Kong's democratic development, and the implementation of the improved electoral system will bring greater success to Hong Kong.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)