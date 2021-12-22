Overseas experts speak highly of China's white paper on HK's democratic progress

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Monday issued a white paper titled "Hong Kong: Democratic Progress Under the Framework of One Country, Two Systems."

The white paper presented a comprehensive review of the origin and development of democracy in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and the principles and position of the central government.

Overseas experts said the white paper has charted the course for Hong Kong's democratic development and is conducive to building consensus, promoting Hong Kong's democracy and ensuring greater success in the practice of "one country, two systems" in Hong Kong.

Htwe Ko Tun, a senior media analyst in Myanmar, said the publication of the white paper, after the successful conclusion of the election of the seventh-term Legislative Council (LegCo) of the HKSAR, shows the principled position of the Chinese central government on Hong Kong's democratic development and the tremendous efforts it has made to this end.

In the past few years, the West-supported forces that are opposed to China and attempt to destabilize Hong Kong have created turmoil in the region under the banner of democracy in an attempt to lead Hong Kong's democratic development astray, said the expert, adding that the Chinese central government has taken a series of measures to bring Hong Kong's democratic development back on track.

Prominent Egyptian legal expert Shawky al-Sayyid said improving Hong Kong's legal system and democratic system not only promotes the sustained prosperity and stability of Hong Kong, but also protect the basic rights of Hong Kong citizens.

The expert expressed the belief that under the framework of "one country, two systems," Hong Kong's political, economic, cultural and democratic systems will be more fully developed.

French writer and sinologist Lea Bessis said the white paper provides an opportunity to take stock of Hong Kong's history and outline future prospects for "one country, two systems."

Song Lishui, a professor at Meiji Gakuin University in Japan, said the white paper has systematically reviewed the origin and development of democracy in Hong Kong, and clarified the measures and confidence of the Chinese central government in the improvements to Hong Kong's democratic system under "one country, two systems," which will further promote Hong Kong's social development, economic prosperity and people's livelihood.

