Hong Kong's democratic progress not to be halted by few countries' smearing: liaison office of central gov't in HKSAR

Xinhua) 08:53, December 22, 2021

HONG KONG, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Tuesday strongly condemned a joint statement made by some Western countries smearing Hong Kong's Legislative Council (LegCo) election.

A spokesperson of the office made the remarks after the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Britain as well as the U.S. secretary of state released the joint statement vilifying the just-concluded seventh-term LegCo election in the HKSAR.

The seventh-term LegCo election was held successfully and is highly recognized and welcomed by the Hong Kong society, said the spokesperson, dismissing the statement as a cliche defaming and interfering in the Hong Kong affairs.

The spokesperson expressed the office's strong indignation at such a clumsy political trick and gross interference in China's internal affairs.

It is certain Western countries that have been undermining Hong Kong's prosperity, stability and democratic process, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that with the national security law in Hong Kong and the improved electoral system, the office has great confidence in Hong Kong for developing democracy that fits its reality and having a bright future for development.

It is a blessing to Hong Kong residents as the SAR put an end to the social turmoil that has been intertwined with election cycles and political disputes over the years, rebuilt a new election culture with rationality and formed a model for high-quality and substantive democracy, the spokesperson said, adding that Hong Kong's implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle and its democratic development have been brought back on the right track.

