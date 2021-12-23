Xi meets with Macao SAR chief executive

President Xi Jinping meets with Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng, who is on a duty visit to Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) Ho Iat Seng, who is on a duty visit to Beijing.

During the meeting, Xi heard a report from Ho on Macao's current situation and the Macao SAR government's work.

Noting that Macao celebrated the 22nd anniversary of its return to the motherland on Dec. 20, Xi extended festive greetings to all compatriots in Macao.

Xi highlighted the work of Macao over the past year in maintaining the sound momentum of stability and development, effectively taming COVID-19, achieving gradual economic recovery, and successfully completing the election of the seventh Legislative Assembly of the Macao SAR.

The central authorities fully acknowledge the work that Ho and the Macao SAR government have done, Xi said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Macao society has gained a clearer understanding of existing problems in the region's economic structure and deeper reflections on its future development, Xi said.

The motherland will always act as a strong support for Macao in maintaining prosperity and stability. The central authorities will firmly implement the principle of "one country, two systems" and support Macao in appropriately diversifying its economy, Xi said.

Senior officials including Han Zheng, Ding Xuexiang, Guo Shengkun, You Quan, Wang Yi and Xia Baolong attended the meeting.

