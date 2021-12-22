Chinese mainland Olympians conclude Macao visit

Xinhua) 08:52, December 22, 2021

MACAO, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians concluded a three-day visit to the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Tuesday.

The delegation comprised 29 athletes and three coaches from 12 sporting events, including sprint icon Su Bingtian, table tennis Grand Slam winner Ma Long, veteran Olympic shot putter Gong Lijiao, and Sun Yiwen, who won China's first Olympic gold medal in women's individual epee fencing.

The Olympians attended a flag-raising ceremony on Monday to mark the 22nd anniversary of Macao's return to China, took a group photo in front of the landmark Ruins of St. Paul, and attended an evening gala along with 3,000 others.

Su shared with Macao residents his experiences of suffering injury and how he still could not leave the athletics track. Ma recalled his days of training in Macao, naming familiar places, while Gong encouraged young people to work hard to achieve their dreams.

They also interacted with local residents on Tuesday morning in different communities, playing games, making glutinous rice balls with local families to celebrate the Winter Solstice festival, and joining children and their parents to prepare for traditional lion dances.

A student surnamed Ng from Our Lady of Fatima Girls' School said it was a wonderful experience to make lion dance equipment with top athletes. "I hope I can compete in sporting events on behalf of Macao in the future," she said.

A local resident surnamed Sinn said she had been following the Olympians' schedule around the city to catch a glimpse of them. "I like the table tennis players the most," she said. "I'm very excited to see them in person."

The Macao Daily, a major newspaper in the SAR, covered the events in full page. The Shimin Daily reported that the Olympians' visit around the time of Macao's return anniversary allowed local residents to interact with them closely.

Ho Teng Iat, president of the General Women's Association of Macao, wished the Olympians higher honors and more colorful lives in the future. "We hope you all like Macao and come back often."

The visit was organized by the Macao SAR government, China's General Administration of Sport, and the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR.

Yang Ning, who headed the delegation, said the General Administration of Sport will continue to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between the mainland and Macao and further promote the development of sport on both sides.

Yang also pledged full support to Macao and its neighboring Guangdong Province and the Hong Kong SAR in successfully co-hosting the 15th National Games in 2025.

