Delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians kicks off 3-day visit to Macao

MACAO, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- A delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians has arrived in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Sunday afternoon for a three-day visit.

The Macao SAR government held a welcome ceremony for the delegation, which includes 29 athletes and three coaches from 12 sporting events.

Members of the delegation include China's sprinting icon Su Bingtian, table tennis Grand Slam winner Ma Long, veteran Olympic shot putter Gong Lijiao, and Sun Yiwen, who won China's first Olympic gold medal in women's individual epee fencing.

The delegation will attend different activities to interact with Macao residents and youth.

"This is my first time to Macao," said Gong. "In the following days, I will try my best to pass on the Olympic spirit."

Students who went to welcome the delegation said they were very excited to see the Olympians in person. "They are really awesome to compete in global games," said a student with the surname of Kwok from Pui Ching Middle School, Macao.

The visit is organized by the Macao SAR government, China's General Administration of Sport, and the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR.

