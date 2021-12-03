First BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo held in south China's Macao

Xinhua) 16:07, December 03, 2021

Visitors take photos of exhibits at the first BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo in south China's Macao, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A man looks at exhibits while visiting the first BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo in south China's Macao, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

A staff member adjusts a robot on display at the first BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo in south China's Macao, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

People look at exhibits while visiting the first BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo in south China's Macao, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)