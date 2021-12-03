Home>>
First BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo held in south China's Macao
(Xinhua) 16:07, December 03, 2021
Visitors take photos of exhibits at the first BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo in south China's Macao, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
A man looks at exhibits while visiting the first BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo in south China's Macao, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
A staff member adjusts a robot on display at the first BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo in south China's Macao, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
People look at exhibits while visiting the first BEYOND International Technology Innovation Expo in south China's Macao, Dec. 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Macao hosts expo of frontier technologies, innovations
- Macao police transfer suspects to procurators over gambling crimes
- Macao GDP grows for two consecutive quarters
- Macao SAR to strengthen epidemic control, promote economic recovery in 2022: chief executive
- Macao SAR to speed up appropriate economic diversification: chief executive
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.