Macao SAR to strengthen epidemic control, promote economic recovery in 2022: chief executive

Xinhua) 11:17, November 17, 2021

MACAO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will further strengthen the epidemic prevention system and promote the stable recovery of its economy in the coming year, Chief Executive of the Macao SAR Ho Iat Seng said on Tuesday.

The Macao SAR government will strive to raise the vaccination rate of COVID-19 among residents in order to build up herd immunity and take multiple measures to promote economic recovery and guarantee employment, Ho said when delivering the policy address for the fiscal year 2022.

Efforts will be made to improve plans for targeted epidemic control and massive nucleic acid testing, build large-scale medical facilities for quarantine, and shore up abilities for health quarantine at border checkpoints and epidemiological investigations at communities, he said.

The government will adopt a proactive fiscal policy and expand public investment, promote the recovery of tourism and external demands, and facilitate the steady development of small- and medium-sized enterprises, Ho added.

