Macao SAR to earnestly safeguard national security, better integrate into national development: chief executive

MACAO, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will earnestly safeguard national security and further improve the legal and institutional guarantee for the principle of "patriots administering Macao," Chief Executive of Macao SAR Ho Iat Seng said Tuesday.

The Macao SAR will improve the supporting legislation on safeguarding national security, step up law enforcement in this regard, enhance liaison and cooperation with cities in the mainland, particularly those in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, to prevent and deter acts endangering national security, and guard against interference or penetration of external forces, Ho said when delivering the policy address for the fiscal year 2022.

He also stressed enhancing and expanding publicity and education on national security.

Macao will also advance its cooperation with the mainland in various sectors while focusing on building the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin in the neighboring mainland city of Zhuhai, so as to be better integrated into the country's overall development, Ho noted.

The SAR will implement financial policies of the Greater Bay Area, improve policies that facilitate Macao residents to work and live in the mainland, attract more science and technology enterprises to operate in Macao and improve the SAR's capabilities of scientific research, he said.

Macao will also step up cooperation and exchange with the countries and regions along the Belt and Road in education, tourism, medical treatment, sports and culture and fully play its role of a platform linking China and Portuguese-speaking countries, Ho added.

