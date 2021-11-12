Yacht fair kicks off in Macao

Xinhua) 09:31, November 12, 2021

People visit the 11th China (Macao) International Yacht Import and Export Fair held in Macao, south China, Nov. 11, 2021. The yacht fair kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Photo taken on Nov. 11, 2021 shows a scene of the 11th China (Macao) International Yacht Import and Export Fair held in Macao, south China. The yacht fair kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

Photo taken on Nov. 11, 2021 shows a water jet show at the opening ceremony of the 11th China (Macao) International Yacht Import and Export Fair in Macao, south China. The yacht fair kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)

