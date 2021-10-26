Home>>
Macao Post issues souvenir stamps
(Xinhua) 09:21, October 26, 2021
Photo taken on Oct. 25, 2021 shows the special stamps to mark the 150th anniversary of the Kiang Wu Hospital Charitable Association, in south China's Macao. The Macao Post would issue souvenir stamps to mark the 150th anniversary of the Kiang Wu Hospital Charitable Association on Oct. 28, the 20th anniversary of the Unitary Police Service on Oct. 29 and the 20th anniversary of Macao Customs Service on Nov. 1. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)
