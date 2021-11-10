Macao's new companies decrease in Q3

Xinhua) 09:32, November 10, 2021

MACAO, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1,394 new companies were incorporated in Macao in the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of 326 year on year, the special administrative region's (SAR) statistics service said on Tuesday.

Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) showed that the total value of registered capital of the new companies soared by 253.1 percent year on year to 370 million patacas (about 46.1 million U.S. dollars).

In the third quarter, the number of companies in dissolution was 180, and the value of registered capital of these companies amounted to 123 million patacas, according to the report.

In terms of the origin of capital, the mainland contributed 128 million patacas to the capital of newly incorporated companies. Capital from Singapore and the Macao SAR stood at 80 million and 65 million patacas, respectively.

Analyzed by the size of registered capital, there were 993 new companies, or 71.2 percent of the total, registered with capital under 50,000 patacas in the third quarter, and the corresponding value of the capital totaled 26 million patacas.

Meanwhile, 27 new companies were registered with capital of 1 million patacas or over, and the value of capital amounted to 277 million patacas, showed the report.

At the end of the third quarter of 2021, the total number of registered companies in Macao was 80,170. (1 pataca equals 0.1246 U.S. dollar)

