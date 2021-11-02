Macao's October gaming revenue drops 40 pct year on year

MACAO, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Macao's gaming industry revenue in October dropped 40.0 percent year on year due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the city, the Macao Special Administrative Region's (SAR) gaming industry watchdog said Monday.

Macao's Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau said in its latest report that the gaming revenue was 4.365 billion patacas (about 545 million U.S. dollars) in October, a drop of 40.0 percent year on year.

The accumulated revenue in the first 10 months of this year reached 72.152 billion patacas (about 9 billion dollars), up 57.3 percent year on year.

The Macao SAR was hit by a new round of COVID-19 epidemic from late September to early October. For a large part of October, the neighboring Guangdong Province in the Chinese mainland required those entering Guangdong from Macao to be quarantined for 14 days.

