Macao strives to reach carbon peak by 2030: plan

Xinhua) 08:28, December 17, 2021

MACAO, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) will strive to reach carbon peak by 2030, according to the SAR's second five-year plan released on Thursday.

During the period from 2021 to 2025, Macao will actively push for energy conservation as well as emissions and waste reduction, and step up prevention and control of environmental pollution so as to maintain balance between urban development and environmental protection, showed the plan.

To reduce carbon emissions by vehicles, Macao will eliminate all heavy duty passenger vehicles that fail to meet certain emission standards in the coming five years and step up monitoring of air pollution through legislation, the plan noted.

It also stated that the SAR government has to procure electricity-powered vehicles from 2022 on and reserve charging facilities in its new office buildings. Existing public parking places will reserve charging devices if possible and newly-built parking lots must reserve such facilities.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)