Xi stresses consolidating achievement of campaign on studying Party's history

Xinhua) 09:24, December 25, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has called for consolidating and expanding the achievement of a campaign on studying the Party's history.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction.

A meeting was held in Beijing on Friday to summarize the campaign, carried out among all Party members in 2021, the year of the CPC's centenary.

As a major strategic decision made by the CPC Central Committee, the campaign has put Party members and officials through a thorough and profound political, thought and spiritual education, Xi said.

Through the campaign, the whole Party has notably enhanced its historical consciousness and confidence, and has significantly strengthened its capacity to innovate, unite and fight, he added.

Demanding a long-term and regular education system and mechanism to consolidate the achievement of the campaign, Xi urged the whole Party to focus on studying and implementing the guiding principles of the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee and deepen understanding of the Party's innovative theories.

Efforts should be made to rally and lead Chinese people of all ethnic groups on the new journey with new achievements, and to prepare for the 20th CPC National Congress with concrete actions, Xi said.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Wang demanded the earnest implementation of Xi's important instruction, which has set out clear requirements regarding the study and implementation of the guiding principles of the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee and promoting the campaign on a long-term and regular basis.

Efforts should be made to lead Party members and cadres to think and act in line with the requirements of the CPC Central Committee, Wang said, urging them to strive for new achievements with a stronger sense of initiative.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attends the meeting to summarize the campaign on studying the Party's history in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)