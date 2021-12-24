Xi stresses consolidating achievement of campaign on studying Party's history

Xinhua) 17:28, December 24, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has called for consolidating and expanding the achievement of a campaign on studying the Party's history.

Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a recent instruction.

A meeting was held in Beijing on Friday to summarize the campaign, carried out among all Party members in 2021, the year of the CPC's centenary.

