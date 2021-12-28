22 years ago, Xi volunteers for water conservation project

(People's Daily App) 09:25, December 28, 2021

On December 27, 1999, the downstream flood control project of Mulan Creek was launched in Fujian Province. This precious video clip shows Xi Jinping, then the Fujian deputy Communist Party of China chief, working on the project and talking about water conservation.

