President Xi to give 2022 New Year speech

Xinhua) 10:19, December 30, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a New Year address to ring in 2022 at 7 p.m. Friday.

The speech will be broadcast by major TV and radio channels of the China Media Group, and the websites and new media platforms of major state news organizations.

