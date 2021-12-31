Home>>
Xi's top agenda in 2021: Rural vitalization
(People's Daily App) 09:18, December 31, 2021
Chinese President Xi Jinping declared "complete victory" in the fight against extreme poverty on February 25. To consolidate on the victory, the Chinese government is now pursuing rural vitalization.
"Promoting rural vitalization on all fronts will be no easier than the anti-poverty battle," Xi said.
Xi stressed rural vitalization efforts in visits to villages throughout 2021.
