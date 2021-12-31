Xi addresses 2022 New Year gathering of China's top political advisory body

Xinhua) 17:58, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday addressed a gathering organized by the country's top political advisory body to ring in the year of 2022.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the gathering of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.

