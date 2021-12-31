Xi, Putin exchange New Year greetings

Xinhua) 18:00, December 31, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, exchanged messages of New Year greetings on Friday.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi extended sincere congratulations and best wishes to Putin and the Russian people.

Noting that the year of 2021 marked the 20th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, Xi said he and Putin jointly announced the extension of the treaty, and have led bilateral relations to robust development in the spirit of everlasting friendship and win-win cooperation.

The two sides have been committed to a four-point agreement on firmly supporting each other, with their political mutual trust growing ever deeper, he said, adding that they have also worked hard against the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and achieved fruitful results in their all-round practical cooperation.

Xi noted that the China-Russia Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation program concluded successfully, bilateral trade reached a new high, and strategic major projects in such fields as energy, aerospace and connectivity have been advancing at a faster pace.

The two countries, he added, have cooperated closely in international and regional affairs, practiced true multilateralism, and safeguarded humanity's common values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom, injecting precious stability and positive energy into the complicated international situation.

The Chinese president said he is deeply satisfied with the fruits of bilateral relations.

Looking into 2022, Xi stressed that the two countries will launch the Year of Sports Exchange program and write a new chapter in the everlasting friendship between the two countries.

Noting that Putin will visit China and attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Xi said he looks forward to keeping close contact with Putin through various means and jointly leading the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era to steady and sustained development.

He also called for concerted efforts to upgrade bilateral cooperation in various fields, inject stronger impetus into the two countries' respective development, and make greater contributions to building a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind.

