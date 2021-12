We Are China

President Xi delivers 2022 New Year address

Xinhua) 19:05, December 31, 2021

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers his 2022 New Year Address through China Media Group and the Internet on New Year's eve. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a New Year address Friday evening in Beijing to ring in 2022.

