Butter Lamp Festival celebrated at Taer Monastery
(Ecns.cn) 10:22, November 30, 2021
Photo taken on Nov. 29, 2021 shows the Butter Lamp Festival at Taer Monastery in northwest China's Qinghai Province. People pray for happiness and good health by lighting butter lamps at the festival. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Tianfu)
