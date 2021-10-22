Languages

In pics: wild animals at Sanjiangyuan National Park in Qinghai

(Xinhua) 09:15, October 22, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 20, 2021 shows three wolves at the source of the Yellow River section of the Sanjiangyuan National Park in Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)


