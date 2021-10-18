Home>>
Lajia Ruins in NW China's Qinghai a proof of prehistoric civilization
(Ecns.cn) 13:09, October 18, 2021
Pottery pots are on display at the Lajia Ruins Museum, Minhe County, northwest China's Qinghai, Oct. 17. Lajia Ruins, dubbed "Pompeii of China," was formed by an earthquake and flood dating back 4,000 years. The Lajia site is the largest disaster excavation site found in China so far. (Photo: China News Service/ Ma Mingyan)
